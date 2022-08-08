Suspect arrested in deadly shooting investigation

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting early Friday morning.

The Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office says Sammy Vongsouthy was arrested in Franklin County, Ohio.

According to witnesses, Vongsouthy fired multiple shots, two of them hitting the victim. That victim’s name has not yet been released.

The Prosecutor’s Office says witnesses fought Vongsouthy for the gun.

During the struggle, he was shot in the hand and shoulder.

Vongsouthy then fled the scene, according to prosecutors.

He couldn’t be arraigned at the time because of his wounds.

The case will be presented to a grand jury on other possible charges.

This is a developing story. Keep checking WSAZ for the latest information.

