Suspect arrested in deadly shooting investigation

A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting in Vinton County, Ohio.
A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting in Vinton County, Ohio.(WSAZ)
By Summer Jewell
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting early Friday morning.

The Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office says Sammy Vongsouthy was arrested in Franklin County, Ohio.

According to witnesses, Vongsouthy fired multiple shots, two of them hitting the victim. That victim’s name has not yet been released.

The Prosecutor’s Office says witnesses fought Vongsouthy for the gun.

During the struggle, he was shot in the hand and shoulder.

Vongsouthy then fled the scene, according to prosecutors.

He couldn’t be arraigned at the time because of his wounds.

The case will be presented to a grand jury on other possible charges.

This is a developing story. Keep checking WSAZ for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting investigation.
One person dead after shooting
Woman injured in shooting
Binion was arrested on Sunday after allegedly stabbing a man six times, according to the Olive...
Man injured after being stabbed multiple times
Huntington water main break
Water main break shuts down road
ATV crash graphic
Man killed in ATV crash

Latest News

The deadly incident happened Thursday, June 30 along Main Street near the intersection of...
Man accused of murdering police officers, K-9 pleads not guilty
What's cool for school
What’s cool for school
Organizing your spaces with containers
Organizing your spaces with containers
Bookmark Monday | Caterpillar Finds Her Wings, A Caterpillar's Story
Bookmark Monday | Caterpillar Finds Her Wings, A Caterpillar’s Story