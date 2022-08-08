Teenager sentenced to 15 years in connection with shooting death

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A teenager who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter will spend 15 years behind bars.

Eli Nelson, 17, will stay in a juvenile facility until he turns 18. At age 18, Nelson will be sent to an adult facility to finish his sentencing.

Nelson’s charges stem from the shooting death of Jimmy Keith.

Nelson is accused of shooting Keith, 26, of Pond Gap. The incident happened March 10 along Third Street West in St. Albans.

