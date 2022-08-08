Teenager sentenced to 15 years in connection with shooting death

(Source: Gray News)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A teenager who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter will spend 15 years behind bars.

Juvenile arrested in deadly shooting

Eli Nelson, 17, will stay in a juvenile facility until he turns 18. At age 18, Nelson will be sent to an adult facility to finish his sentencing.

Nelson’s charges stem from the shooting death of Jimmy Keith.

Nelson is accused of shooting Keith, 26, of Pond Gap. The incident happened March 10 along Third Street West in St. Albans.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting investigation.
One person dead after shooting
Binion was arrested on Sunday after allegedly stabbing a man six times, according to the Olive...
Man injured after being stabbed multiple times
Woman injured in shooting
Huntington water main break
Water main break shuts down road
Three injured in home explosion

Latest News

Adjusting to hearing aids with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Adjusting to hearing aids with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
golf MGN generic
Golfers tee off for good cause at Fruth Golf Tournament
A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting in Vinton County, Ohio.
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting investigation
The deadly incident happened Thursday, June 30 along Main Street near the intersection of...
Man accused of murdering police officers, K-9 pleads not guilty