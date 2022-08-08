Tropical clime lingers on, new thunder risk assessed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a frustrating weekend of trying to time and locate showers and thunderstorms the new work week has dawned with the familiar summer hot sun and tropical cloud mix. This Monday evening only a few of those clouds have managed to produce passing showers.

By Tuesday the same atmospheric conditions for downpours will still be in control of our climate so another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast. This time with a front pressing in from the north by day’s end there will be a heightened chance of heavy weather. To this end the National Weather Service is issuing new flood watches for the region.

The scattered shower and downpour pattern will work its way into Wednesday before a welcomed drying and cooling comes by week’s end. In fact when nights fall into the 50s and highs in the afternoon hang out around 80 the feel of September and high school football season will be with us.

Temperatures will start the week in the steamy mid-upper 80s before backing off into the 70s at week’s end.

So county fair season rolls on in Athens, Lucasville, north of Point Pleasant and Grayson this week with youth in 4H and FFA sure to enjoy their stay at the fair regardless of the weather. As always the main risk for fair-goers and kid sin 4H alike will be lightning!

