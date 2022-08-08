USA Today Coaches preseason poll is out

OHIO STATE
OHIO STATE(MGN)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 8, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the major preseason polls was released Monday afternoon and some familiar names are atop the first USA Today Coaches rankings. The top five teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame.

The Kentucky Wildcats are ranked 21st. Here’s the complete list as voted on by the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Board of Coaches who are 66 head coaches at Bowl Subdivision schools and all are members of the American Football Coaches Association.

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Michigan

7. Texas A&M

8. Utah

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oklahoma State

12. Oregon

13. North Carolina State

14. Michigan State

15. Southern Cal

16. Pittsburgh

17. Miami

18. Texas

19. Wake Forest

20. Wisconsin

21. Kentucky

22. Cincinnati

23. Arkansas

24. Mississippi

25. Houston

