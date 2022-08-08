USA Today Coaches preseason poll is out
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the major preseason polls was released Monday afternoon and some familiar names are atop the first USA Today Coaches rankings. The top five teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame.
The Kentucky Wildcats are ranked 21st. Here’s the complete list as voted on by the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Board of Coaches who are 66 head coaches at Bowl Subdivision schools and all are members of the American Football Coaches Association.
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Clemson
5. Notre Dame
6. Michigan
7. Texas A&M
8. Utah
9. Oklahoma
10. Baylor
11. Oklahoma State
12. Oregon
13. North Carolina State
14. Michigan State
15. Southern Cal
16. Pittsburgh
17. Miami
18. Texas
19. Wake Forest
20. Wisconsin
21. Kentucky
22. Cincinnati
23. Arkansas
24. Mississippi
25. Houston
