Catalytic converter stolen from church bus

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - Sunday is a day of fellowship at God’s Way Church.

Pastor Douglas Adkins said they use their church bus several days a week transporting community members to and from services, but Adkins was surprised when he turned it on during the weekend.

“I started it up. It sounded like a threshing machine. I knew what happened right off the bat. Someone stole the catalytic converter,” Adkins said.

God’s Way Church is the latest to fall victim to a catalytic converter theft.

The incident is under investigation by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department.

“It’s bad enough to steal, but it’s worse to steal from God,” Adkins said.

The church has security cameras, but because of where the bus was parked there’s a blind spot in the surveillance video, according to Adkins.

Sheriff David Thoroughman said no suspects were identified.

Adkins said the price to repair the bus was too high and forced the church to sell the bus.

“We feel violated to be honest with you. It’s cheating out the community of having a way to get to the church,” Adkins said. “I know it’s discouraging, but maybe God has something down the road for us.”

Sheriff Thoroughman said catalytic converter thefts have not increased in the area significantly, but the item is stolen frequently.

