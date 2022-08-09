Charleston begins West Side light revitalization project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether it is breweries, restaurants or boutiques, more small businesses are starting to call Elk City on Charleston’s West Side home.

Gayle Manchin with the Appalachian Regional Commission said their organization has been helping with a project to bring Elk City’s public space to life.

“I think this lighting project not only represents the safety feature, but Appalachians are welcoming people,” Manchin said.

Ric Cavender, executive director of the Charleston Main Streets organization, said the lights that shine on sidewalks and buildings are not enough for the vibrancy of Elk City.

“Currently it is an orange lighting, not very safe at nighttime,” Cavender said.

Cavender says half a million dollars was raised for the project. Charleston city leaders held an event to celebrate the start of the revitalizing project.

This is the largest public enhancement project by the Charleston Main Streets Organization. It hopes to grow the quality of life in Charleston’s tourist areas.

The lamp posts that are already there will be removed from Pennsylvania Avenue to Maryland Avenue. Cavender describes the changes.

“We are replacing those with a more ornate updated lamp post that will not only shine down onto the street but also shine up onto the buildings,” Cavender explained about the changes.

The project is about more than lamp posts; officials hope this lights the way for more people to come in.

“The quality of life for young people to come and decide this is where they want to settle. Projects like this encourage that,” Manchin said.

The project is right off of the interstate, and within walking distance of downtown. Cavender said it has been four years in the making that Charleston officials have worked to build up Elk City.

Charleston City Councilwoman Deanna McKinney, who represents the West Side, is concerned about crime beyond the business district of Elk City and hopes to see more lights through residential areas nearby that have seen an increase in violent crime.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.