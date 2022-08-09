City takes another step in expanding Paul Ambrose Trail for Health

Huntington City Hall
Huntington City Hall
By Dustin Weekley
Aug. 9, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington has taken another step toward designing and building a connection between segments of the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health.

On Monday night, City Council passed an ordinance authorizing Mayor Steve Williams to enter into an agreement with the West Virginia Division of Highways.

E.L. Robinson Engineering was chosen to design the connection along Washington Boulevard that will go all the way from Hal Greer Boulevard to Spring Hill Cemetery.

From 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Meadows Elementary School, the city will hold a public hearing to get input on the design, location and other details.

