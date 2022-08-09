Deputies seize hundreds of grams of drugs during traffic stop

Deputies say hundreds of grams of drugs were seized during a traffic stop Tuesday.
By Summer Jewell
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A traffic stop in Putnam County Tuesday ended with hundreds of grams of drugs being confiscated by law enforcement, according to deputies.

They say the drugs include 162 grams of fentanyl and 103 grams of marijuana, both packaged for delivery.

An arrest has not yet been made.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says fentanyl can sell for between $100 and $150 per gram.

