Feds ask probation for ex-police officer who stormed Capitol

FILE - In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors argue that former Rocky Mount police officer...
FILE - In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors argue that former Rocky Mount police officer Jacob Fracker deserves to avoid a prison sentence.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending a sentence of six months’ probation for a former Virginia police officer who pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer.

In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors argue that former Rocky Mount police officer Jacob Fracker deserves to avoid a prison sentence.

They cited his cooperation and trial testimony against the other officer, Thomas Robertson. Prosecutors recommended an eight-year prison sentence for Robertson, who was convicted of attacking the Capitol to obstruct Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021.

Robertson is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday. Fracker awaits scheduled sentencing next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three elderly victims were injured in a home explosion in Dorton, Kentucky.
Explosion levels house, injures three elderly siblings
Deadly shooting investigation.
One person dead after shooting
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
The Seattle Mariners adopted Tucker, saving him from being euthanized.
Seattle Mariners adopt dog to save him from euthanasia
Huntington water main break
Water main break shuts down road

Latest News

The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records
FILE PHOTO - The circumstances surrounding the seizure were not immediately known. The...
Rep. Scott Perry says FBI agents seized his cellphone
Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker holds a flyer with photos of a...
Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque
A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
FILE - Doug Mastriano speaks at an event on July 1, 2022, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg,...
Pompeo talks to 1/6 panel, Mastriano cuts own meeting short