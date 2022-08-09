Habitat for Humanity holds ‘Stuff the Truck’ events for flood victims

By Summer Jewell
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since the deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky late last month, people have been rallying together throughout the region to lend a helping hand.

Habitat for Humanity is holding a series of ‘Stuff the Truck’ events to help bring much needed supplies to those devastated.

David Michael, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of the Tristate, stopped by First Look at Four to give us the details.

