Man accused of filming underage student faces porn charges

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man in Barboursville is facing child pornography charges after investigators say he filmed an underage exchange student living in his home.

On Monday, Aug. 8 West Virginia State Police arrested Darrell Wells, 55, of Barboursville, on charges of child pornography and criminal invasion of privacy.

Police say the 17-year-old victim discovered a hidden camera in her bathroom at the home of her “host family” on April 14.

A search warrant led to an additional camera being found in the victim’s bedroom.

More than 600 images were found by troopers.

Several other storage devices were also seized, according to state police.

Wells faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of all the charges, as well as up to a $75,000 fine.

He is being held on $125,000 cash bond.

