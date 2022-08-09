Man arrested in connection with Barboursville purse snatching

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a purse snatching at a Barboursville grocery store on July 15 has been arrested.

Deputies say Merson Weh stole a car in Ashland County, Ohio before traveling to Barboursville and stealing the purse.

From there, deputies say he then went to Jackson County, West Virginia, where he stole a cellphone from someone at a restaurant in Ripley.

Weh also began a pursuit with Pennsylvania State Police and evaded them.

On July 18, he turned himself in to authorities in Centre County, Pennsylvania.

Weh is facing charges in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

