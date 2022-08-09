Man faces child pornography charges

Man faces child pornography charges
Man faces child pornography charges(WVRJA)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges, including child pornography, after he appeared Monday night before a magistrate in Cabell County.

Darrel L. Wells also faces 10 counts of criminal invasion of privacy, according to court records.

Details about what led up to the charges are unavailable now.

Wells faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of all the charges, as well as up to a $75,000 fine.

He is being held on $125,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting investigation.
One person dead after shooting
Binion was arrested on Sunday after allegedly stabbing a man six times, according to the Olive...
Man injured after being stabbed multiple times
Three elderly victims were injured in a home explosion in Dorton, Kentucky.
Explosion levels house, injures three elderly siblings
Woman injured in shooting
Huntington water main break
Water main break shuts down road

Latest News

It happened on Lick Fork Road in the Dorton area of Pike County, Kentucky.
Explosion levels house, injures three elderly siblings
City Council discusses potential plastic bag ban
Portsmouth City Council tables potential plastic bag ban
City Council discusses potential plastic bag ban
City Council discusses potential plastic bag ban
The 97th annual State Fair of West Virginia is set to begin Thursday.
Preparations begin for 97th annual State Fair of West Virginia