Man faces child pornography charges

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges, including child pornography, after he appeared Monday night before a magistrate in Cabell County.

Darrel L. Wells also faces 10 counts of criminal invasion of privacy, according to court records.

Details about what led up to the charges are unavailable now.

Wells faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of all the charges, as well as up to a $75,000 fine.

He is being held on $125,000 cash bond.

