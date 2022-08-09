Man pleads guilty to numerous child pornography charges

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Mason County pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to having an extensive collection of child pornography.

Joseph Curtis Hubman, 50, of Henderson, allegedly had more than 12,000 videos showing child pornography, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

In November 2020, investigators seized several external hard drives, mobile phones, two desktop computers and a micro SD memory card from Hubman’s home. They say the content included videos of prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit activity.

Hubman is set to be sentenced Nov. 14. He faces up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to a lifetime of supervised release. He also must register as a sex offender.

