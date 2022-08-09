Market Square Park to be constructed in downtown Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Second and Market streets in Portsmouth will soon be getting a major upgrade. A $1 million project to construct Market Square Park is taking shape.

“There’s a lot of energy down here and there has been for the last few years,” said Dr. Michael Raies.

Raies and his wife are proud to be part of that positive energy. They envisioned this project after seeing how successful Winter Fest has been in this same area of the city’s downtown.

“We got to thinking that this would just be a good location for a year-round park. It’s a magical month of December, but we thought, what about the other 11 months and can we do something to form a park here to keep that energy going?” Raies said.

Raies says the park will include a fountain and pavilion that could be used for outdoor events. Folks who use this same area as a farmer’s market will be able to utilize a covered vendor village in the park.

“We’re still in this planning and designing phase and we are hoping for three phases. Phase one this summer will be to just get the land surveyed and up to grade to start some of it,” Raies said.

Project coordinators hope to avoid delays but citizens should start seeing some movement in the area during the fall.

“By November, you’re really going to be able to tell that we’re doing something here and hopefully shoving around some dirt and gravel,” Raies said.

Market Square Park is estimated to have about $75,000 worth of annual expenses for upkeep. An endowment fund has been established by The Scioto Foundation where you can donate to support the park.

