One dead following collision on Bolt Road

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - One is dead after collision on Bolt Road in Fairdale, West Virginia.

A car collided with semi-truck near Maple Meadow Mining Road at 2:30 on Tuesday morning. Jan Care Ambulance, Trap Hill volunteer Fire Department and Lester Volunteer Fire Department and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The investigation by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is on-going

