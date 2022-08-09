Scioto County fair among oldest in America

Opening night, on and off the midway
Scioto County Fair
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Scioto County Fair among oldest in America

There is a rich tradition in Ohio when it comes to the state and county fairs. That heritage is on display this week in Lucasville where the Scioto County fair has set up shop. Tony traveled to what he calls the “Grand-daddy of them all” for this week’s county fair showcase.

On and off the mid-way, find out why it’s the best of both worlds this week in Lucasville.

