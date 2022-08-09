Sen. Mitch McConnell meets with officials in Eastern Kentucky after devastating flooding

Sen. Mitch McConnell meets with officials at a supplies distribution center in Pikeville.
Sen. Mitch McConnell meets with officials at a supplies distribution center in Pikeville.(WSAZ)
By Summer Jewell
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Sen. Mitch McConnell is meeting with officials across Eastern Kentucky following the deadly flooding there late last month.

McConnell’s first stop on Monday was at a supplies distribution center in Pikeville.

He talked with emergency management directors, as well as local representatives and hospital officials, about the flood response.

McConnell said he didn’t travel to the area sooner due to the Senate being in session.

He also discussed FEMA assistance available to induvial across the area, which he said is very important for getting Kentuckians back on their feet.

The senator will be making stops at several other locations throughout the day Monday.

