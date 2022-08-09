Structure fire closes part of MacCorkle Avenue South East

Crews battle flames in Kanawha County
Crews battle flames in Kanawha County(WSAZ)
By Summer Jewell
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of MacCorkle Avenue South East is closed Tuesday morning as crews battle a structure fire, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say they received a call at 9:44 a.m. for a working fire in the 5000 block of Macorkle Avenue. They believe the structure is abandoned.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto 57th Street South East.

There is no word yet on when MacCorkle Avenue will reopen.

