Tropical clime breeds new downpours

Flood watch renews high water risk
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -With the risk of new tropical downpours established tonight and Wednesday, the National Weather Service has issued a new flood watch for the wsaz.com area. Since we dodged a bullet this past weekend when a similar watch went a begging for high water, the natural tendency is for us to let our guards down. But this speaks to the difficulty in pinpointing when and where severe weather/flooding will occur.

The set-up is the same with a steamy tropical air mass in place. While afternoon highs have flirted with 90 this week, the heat index(HI) has risen into the mid to upper 90s. Recall how the HI is the true feel on the human body from the combination of temperature and humidity. The HI is why certified athletic trainers are needed at high school 2-a-days to determine when water breaks are needed for players, coaches and yes the same applies to band members prepping for the start of the season.

The climate will remain primed for showers and downpours through Wednesday though in between periods of rain there will be many dry hours with even breaks to sunshine.

Highs will back away by week’s end into the upper 70s as the first Canadian front of the late summer manages to cleanse the air of the summer long humidity wave. If all goes well we will carve out a rain free weekend for outdoor fun including county fairs in Athens, Point Pleasant, Lucasville and Grayson.

