Two crashes shut down parts of interstate

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Two separate crashes shut down part of the interstate Tuesday morning.

Kanawha County Dispatchers say the first crash involved a KRT bus that hit the wall at the I-64/I-77 split.

They say no passengers were on board and the driver is being checked out by paramedics but has not been transported.

The second crash involved two vehicles, dispatchers say.

No injuries were reported in that crash.

Right now, I-77 North Bound at the I-64 Split is shut down due to the accident. Dispatchers say traffic is being diverted to I-64.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

