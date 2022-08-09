Understanding and navigating the rising costs of housing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Investors buying up a record share of for-sale homes is one factor making the single-family home market difficult for regular homebuyers.

All cash offers and rising mortgage rates put the average home buyer at a disadvantage.

Commercial mortgage broker Jake Clopton joined Susan on Studio 3 to share how you can navigate the new real estate landscape.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.