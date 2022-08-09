West Virginia successfully transitions to new 988 crisis line

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline went live on July 16.
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline went live on July 16.(MGN)
By Summer Jewell
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has successfully transitioned to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s new three-digit number, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources.

The DHHR says since the new number went live on July 16, it has received 855 calls.

“The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline serves as a universal entry point so that no matter where you live, you can reach a trained crisis counselor who can help,” says Christina Mullins, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. “With options for using 988 through voice calls, chat, and text, individuals can receive the help they need in the way that is most convenient and comfortable.”

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is operated in West Virginia by First Choice Services and funded by the Bureau for Behavioral Health.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

