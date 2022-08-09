Woman accused of embezzling more than $21,000 from county funds

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman who worked at the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office is accused of embezzling more than $21,000 from county funds for her own personal use, according to county court records obtained Tuesday.

Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44, of Elkview, is charged with embezzlement.

According to the criminal complaint, Sampson is accused of taking multiple payments from transactions that involved residents paying cash to the county for back taxes owed on property.

The complaint goes on to say that Sampson was responsible for taking funds received from residents and having them transferred to a different department for deposit.

Sampson admitted to taking the cash and using it for personal reasons, including paying bills, the complaint states.

We will have more on this developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

