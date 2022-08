KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling flames at a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say it happened along the 200 block of Acree Lane in Pinch just after 12:00 p.m.

They say the occupants of the home are out, and there are no suspected injuries at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.