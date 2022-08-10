Downpours produce high water

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Early Wednesday evening thunderstorms armed with torrents of rain made themselves known from fairgrounds in Lucasville and Grayson to downtown Huntington and Ashland. The one to three inches of rain that fell created pockets of street flooding with small streams rising in response to the tropical downpours.

In Central West Virginia downpours trained into local high water hot spots from Mason into Jackson, Roane, Putnam and Kanawha Counties. High water near Sissonville High and Cape Virgil Tate will have tributaries of the Poca River overflowing. We watched on radar as a deluge swooped through Pikeville announcing itself with a rush of wind. A flood warning for the southwestern part of Pike County near Virgie and Robinson Creek was issued by the Jackson office of the National Weather Service. Most of the hard hit Kentucky Coalfield region from July escaped the heaviest rains.

The tropical air responsible for the cloudbursts will slowly settle south tonight to be replaced by a cozier band of air on Thursday. Despite a morning cloud deck and leftover shower, the day will trend brighter and more comfortable.

Now the change to a refreshing September-like air mass that takes hold starting Thursday afternoon should last thru the weekend and much of next week as daily highs struggle to get to 80 and overnight lows drop into the 50s!

While a shower will pass in scattered form on Thursday night and again by late Sunday-Monday-Tuesday, the lack of humidity suggests the driest weather since spring will accompany the drop in humidity.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.