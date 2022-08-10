Flood watch tips and what to watch for

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -With the risk of new tropical downpours established for Wednesday, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch in effect for the WSAZ.COM area. Only one flood warning was issued on Tuesday for Gallia and Jackson counties in Ohio, though high water problems were averted when the downpours ended before streams could overflow.

Since we dodged a bullet this past weekend when a similar watch went a begging for high water, the natural tendency is for us to let our guards down. But this speaks to the difficulty in pinpointing when and where severe weather/flooding will occur.

Wednesday the set-up is the same as much of the summer with a steamy tropical air mass in place. Add in a front dropping in from the north to channel storms into narrow corridors and WALLA the chances are good there will be new alerts for high water. So if you live in an area prone to flooding, use my two rules of thumb as a guide and off course stay up to radar trends here… https://www.wsaz.com/weather/radar/

Tony’s Flood tips

1. If a torrent of rain lasts longer than one half hour or two successive downpours last longer than an hour or

2. If you hear rolling thunder that lingers over you for an hour…a flash street flood can easily follow.

The risk of high water will end as a dryer, more refreshing brand of air arrives by Thursday through the weekend in time for outdoor fun including county fairs in Athens, Point Pleasant, Lucasville and Grayson.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.