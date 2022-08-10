Get prepped for a healthy & productive school year

Get prepped for a healthy & productive school year
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For parents of kids of all ages, back-to-school season is the perfect time to take notice of your child’s physical and mental health to help prepare them for a successful school year.

Starting in a new school or classroom can be exciting or stressful experience for kids.

Dr. Preeti Parikh, Executive Medical Director at GoodRx, joined Susan and Taylor on Studio 3 with tips parents can use to prepare their children for a healthy school year.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man faces child pornography charges
Man accused of filming underage student faces porn charges
Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44, of Elkview, is accused of embezzling more than $21,000 from county...
Woman accused of embezzling more than $21,000 of county funds
Aaron Crawford was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School,
‘He was a real-life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims
Deputies say hundreds of grams of drugs were seized during a traffic stop Tuesday.
Deputies seize hundreds of grams of drugs during traffic stop
Two separate crashes have shut down part of the interstate Tuesday morning.
One lane of I-77 North reopens after crash

Latest News

Navigating travel season this fall
Navigating travel season this fall
Back-to-school tech guide
Back-to-school tech guide
Skin cancer risk
Skin cancer risk
Power Swabs
Power Swabs