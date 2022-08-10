Heavy rain causing issues in parts of the region

High water followed heavy rain in parts of Huntington, including in the area of 3rd Avenue and 24th Street.
High water followed heavy rain in parts of Huntington, including in the area of 3rd Avenue and 24th Street.(WSAZ/Raegan Williams)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parts of our region are dealing with high water Wednesday evening after heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Among problem areas were stretches of 3rd and 5th avenues in Huntington -- mainly around 24th Street and eastward where water covered the roadways in places. One of our photojournalists saw a truck pulling a car out of high water near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 25th Street.

High water in Huntington
High water in Huntington(WSAZ/Raegan Williams)

In Kanawha County, chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier reported high water in the area of Sissonville High School.

We also have viewer reports of high water in parts of Ashland, Kentucky, including on parts of Beech Street.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

