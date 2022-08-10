Herd soccer is back on the pitch

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The nationally ranked Marshall men’s soccer team started practice Monday with a new year of challenges facing them. The Herd is now in the Sun Belt and was ranked 14th in the United Soccer Coaches preseason rankings. Marshall returns stars like Oliver Semmle, Milo Yosef and Vinicius Fernandes and they begin exhibition play this coming Friday at Rio Grande.

WSAZ Sports stopped by their inaugural practice of the 2022 season as head coach Chris Grassie talked about how good he expects the Sun Belt soccer conference will be.

