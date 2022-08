HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Free backpacks filled with school supplies and free books will be available to children of the community at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church on Friday, August 12th from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. on the side lawn.

There will also be a ‘Noah’s Ark’ petting zoo, story time, food, and more.

