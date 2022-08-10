Man accused of abducting 14-year-old girl across state lines

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Florida is accused of abducting a 14-year-old girl in Pennsylvania on Wednesday and attempting to take her back to Florida, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.

Thomas Edward Grossman III, 47, of Tampa, was arrested in central West Virginia and is charged with abduction of a person.

Deputies say Grossman was on his way back to Florida with the girl when deputies and officers with the Summersville Police Department and West Virginia State Police stopped them in Nicholas County.

According to a sheriff’s department news release, the girl is from Pennsylvania.

The investigation is being handled by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.

