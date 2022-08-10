Man accused of murdering high school student accepts plea deal

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man accused of shooting and killing a high school student while he stood on a street corner has accepted a plea agreement, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Dekotis Thomas pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Thomas is accused of murdering Capital High School student KJ Taylor in April of 2021.

Taylor, 18, was shot and killed on the corner of Central Avenue and Glenwood Avenue.

Taylor was a senior at Capital High School, set to graduate.

The plea agreement, accepted by Thomas on Wednesday, dismisses all other charges.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Thomas was advised by the court and acknowledged that he could be sentenced to life without mercy.

Thomas will be sentenced November 7, according to the prosecutor’s office.

In addition to the murder of Taylor, Thomas has also been indicted in the murder of Antwan Curnell. Officials say Curnell was killed in October of 2019.

Troopers say the 2019 shooting and the shooting that resulted in the death of KJ Taylor are not connected.

