Man accused of murdering high school student accepts plea deal

(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man accused of shooting and killing a high school student while he stood on a street corner has accepted a plea agreement, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Dekotis Thomas pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Thomas is accused of murdering Capital High School student KJ Taylor in April of 2021.

Taylor, 18, was shot and killed on the corner of Central Avenue and Glenwood Avenue.

Taylor was a senior at Capital High School, set to graduate.

The plea agreement, accepted by Thomas on Wednesday, dismisses all other charges.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Thomas was advised by the court and acknowledged that he could be sentenced to life without mercy.

Thomas will be sentenced November 7, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Dekotis Thomas
Dekotis Thomas(CPD, WSAZ)

In addition to the murder of Taylor, Thomas has also been indicted in the murder of Antwan Curnell. Officials say Curnell was killed in October of 2019.

Troopers say the 2019 shooting and the shooting that resulted in the death of KJ Taylor are not connected.

Man wanted for murder of high school senior indicted in second murder

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

FOR PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man faces child pornography charges
Man accused of filming underage student faces porn charges
Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44, of Elkview, is accused of embezzling more than $21,000 from county...
Woman accused of embezzling more than $21,000 of county funds
Deputies say hundreds of grams of drugs were seized during a traffic stop Tuesday.
Deputies seize hundreds of grams of drugs during traffic stop
Aaron Crawford was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School,
‘He was a real-life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims
Two separate crashes have shut down part of the interstate Tuesday morning.
One lane of I-77 North reopens after crash

Latest News

Students head back to school in parts of Kentucky
Students head back to school in parts of Kentucky
Navigating travel season this fall
Navigating travel season this fall
Back-to-school tech guide
Back-to-school tech guide
Skin cancer risk
Skin cancer risk