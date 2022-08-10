Man accused of stabbing brother with shovel

Chase Patrick Lilly, 19, of South Charleston, faces charges in connection with an assault...
Chase Patrick Lilly, 19, of South Charleston, faces charges in connection with an assault Tuesday night on his brother, investigators say.(WSAZ/Dominick Groves)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges in connection with an assault Tuesday night that sent his brother to the hospital with a head injury, Kanawha County court records show.

The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. along the 1100 block of Sand Plant Road in the South Charleston area.

Chase Patrick Lilly, 19, of South Charleston, is charged with malicious assault.

According to the criminal complaint, Lilly stabbed his brother with a shovel. The victim was taken to the hospital with a cut to his left eyebrow.

Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Groves was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is $5,000.

A preliminary hearing is set for 1:45 p.m. Aug. 17.

