Man wanted in weekend shooting incident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding a man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting at an apartment complex in Charleston that sent another man to the hospital.

Officers say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 building of the Renaissance Circle apartment complex.

When police arrived, they found a victim but no evidence of a shooting. A 44-year-old man from Ravenswood, West Virginia, later walked into a hospital with two gunshot wounds to his right side.

The man told officers that the gunman shot at him several times in the hallway as he was visiting a friend.

The incident was caught on surveillance video from a hallway camera and shows the victim and the suspect coming out of an apartment and running down the hallway.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.

