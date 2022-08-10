Person taken to hospital after shooting on Charleston’s west side

Police arrive at the scene of a reported shooting along Charleston's west side.
Police arrive at the scene of a reported shooting along Charleston's west side.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting on Charleston’s west side, according to Charleston Police.

The shooting was reported at the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Central Avenue.

One person was injured, but police do not know the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Further information has not been released.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man faces child pornography charges
Man accused of filming underage student faces porn charges
Aaron Crawford was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School,
‘He was a real-life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims
Two separate crashes have shut down part of the interstate Tuesday morning.
One lane of I-77 North reopens after crash
Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44, of Elkview, is accused of embezzling more than $21,000 from county...
Woman accused of embezzling more than $21,000 of county funds
Deputies say hundreds of grams of drugs were seized during a traffic stop Tuesday.
Deputies seize hundreds of grams of drugs during traffic stop

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, August 10th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, August 10th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Police need your help finding a man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting at an...
Man wanted in weekend shooting incident
Flash street flood, file picture
Flood watch tips and what to watch for