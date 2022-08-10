Person taken to hospital after shooting on Charleston’s west side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting on Charleston’s west side, according to Charleston Police.

The shooting was reported at the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Central Avenue.

One person was injured, but police do not know the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Further information has not been released.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.