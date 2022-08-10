Phones restored five days after loss of service

GILBERT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For five days, some in Gilbert, West Virginia, haven’t been able to make calls from their landline.

Local resident Tim Rutledge said when you live in a place like Gilbert where there’s almost no cell service, your landline becomes even more important.

“If you don’t have good cell service and you need a fire engine, if you need police, need an ambulance or you need medical monitoring, you’re dependent upon that landline,” he said. “And it is more than just a means of communication, it can be an actual lifeline.”

Rutledge isn’t only someone lacking phone service, he’s also an elder at Gilbert Presbyterian Church.

He said for the past couple of days, a phone has been sitting out front for anyone who needed to make a call.

“If there’s a need there, you have to try to help meet it.”

Rutledge said he reached out to Frontier trying to explain the problem but said they didn’t understand the issues.

" I said look, the phone lines down in the street,” he said. “You need a crew here.”

Tuesday afternoon, we reached out to Frontier via email and called them asking them to do an interview with us.

A couple of hours later a Frontier communications representative denied our interview request and sent us an email that says in part:

“Repairman are hanging new cable today and folks finishing the job this evening. I can assure you our team acted as soon as possible to get this fixed.”

Rutledge said this is all he’s wanted to see since he began reaching out to them.

He reached back out to us Tuesday evening to let us know service has been restored.

