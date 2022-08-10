Police: Son arrested after father stabbed, killed at apartment

Las Vegas police arrested Jacob Racilis after they say he stabbed and killed his father.
Las Vegas police arrested Jacob Racilis after they say he stabbed and killed his father.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By KVVU Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A man is in custody after police in Las Vegas said he stabbed his father to death early Tuesday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at an apartment complex around 4 a.m.

LVMPD Lt. David Valenta said a 54-year-old Hispanic man was found dead in an apartment.

Valenta said the victim’s son was detained in connection with the stabbing. LVMPD identified the suspect as 21-year-old Jacob Racilis. Police said Racilis checked himself into a hospital to be treated for lacerations to his hand and reported the incident to staff himself.

LVMPD said Racilis was arrested and charged with murder. Police didn’t provide information on what led to the stabbing, KVVU reported.

LVMPD said the victim would be identified once his family has been notified.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man faces child pornography charges
Man accused of filming underage student faces porn charges
Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44, of Elkview, is accused of embezzling more than $21,000 from county...
Woman accused of embezzling more than $21,000 of county funds
Deputies say hundreds of grams of drugs were seized during a traffic stop Tuesday.
Deputies seize hundreds of grams of drugs during traffic stop
Aaron Crawford was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School,
‘He was a real-life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims
Two separate crashes have shut down part of the interstate Tuesday morning.
One lane of I-77 North reopens after crash

Latest News

FILE - Former national security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for...
Iranian operative charged in plot to murder John Bolton
FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday,...
‘Self-professed’ white supremacist gets jail for Jan. 6 riot
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation
Golf Tip Of The Week Diamond Links Golf Course
Golf tips with Diamond Links Golf Course