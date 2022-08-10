Putnam County man uses diagnosis to bring awareness for ALS

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jacob Harper is a 23 year-old from Putnam County who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis less than a year ago.

ALS is a nervous system disease that causes loss of muscle control. There is currently no cure, but Harper is using his diagnosis to help find one.

He stopped by First Look at Four with his father, Dale, to talk about their upcoming ‘Ride For a Cure.’

You can learn more about Jacob’s journey on the ‘Team Jacob’ Facebook page.

