Route 2 closed following crash involving 18-wheeler, pickup truck

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Route 2 in Cabell County is shut down Wednesday afternoon following an accident involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.

First responders including police, fire and EMS have all arrived on scene along Ohio River Road.

Dispatchers say the road is shut down in both directions.

The accident was reported just after noon Wednesday.

Further information has not been released.

This is a developing story.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

