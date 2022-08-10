School safety plans not on the agenda at West Virginia Board of Education meeting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Student safety is on the minds of parents as they send their children back to school, but that topic was not on the monthly West Virginia State Board of Education meeting Wednesday.

“This on our minds all the time, and so whether it’s discussed at a meeting that’s not the measure of what’s really going on,” board member Debra Sullivan said.

The topic not being on the agenda was a stark contrast from the July meeting, when officials said school crisis response plans were mandatory.

On July 13, WSAZ asked if it’s going to be a priority moving forward to make sure school districts are submitting these plans this was the response:

“That is correct. We are actually adding that to our state accountability system for schools,” said Jonah Adkins, coordinator for the office of accountability, said. “If those plans are late or not submitted at all, that will reflect negatively on the on the efficiency indicators for county boards of education.”

Board member Miller Hall even said on July 13, schools with no crisis plan should not open.

The board told schools they had until Aug. 1 to submit the crisis response plan to the Department of Homeland Security.

Since then, WSAZ has been asking via email if school submitted those plans, but we were told the department was checking.

Wednesday, WSAZ asked the board for an update on those plans and why they were not on the agenda.

WSAZ received this response:

“The updated Crisis Response Plans for the 637 schools in our state were due to the Division of Homeland Security by Aug. 1. The information is being collected and will be presented in a report to the West Virginia Board of Education at the September meeting. Preliminary analysis of the data from Homeland Security indicates most schools have updated these plans and the West Virginia Department of Education’s Office of Accountability and Assessment is working with counties that did not submit the updated plans by Aug. 1., to ensure they do so immediately. The names of those schools will not be disclosed at this time for reasons of safety and security.”

WSAZ asked Sullivan if she would have liked to know what school submitted plans and what schools did not before school started.

“I guess I have trust that those, through my work here with the department that there are those in the department who have that as their charge that they’re doing,” she said.

WSAZ also asked if it’s alarming to hear some schools don’t have these plans in place?

“I don’t know if alarm is the word. It shocks me that why wouldn’t you do something that is to benefit your entire school population?” she said. “I can’t speak for the board. I’m just one voice, but it would be something I know I would take very seriously.”

WSAZ asked how many counties did not submit a crisis response plan. The spokesperson responded they are checking into that information.

