HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

With summer in full swing, so too are the outdoor activities that all to often put our skin at risk.

Cosmetic surgeon Dr. Adam Scheiner joined Susan on Studio 3 to discuss the dangers the sun can cause and new advancements in technology helping to counteract that damage.

Click here for more tips and resources from Dr. Scheiner.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.