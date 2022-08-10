Students head back into classroom

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Wednesday marked the first day of classes for students across Lawrence County.

Cars started lining up for drop-off before 7 a.m. at Louisa East Elementary School.

“It’s bittersweet, you have that really good time with them over the summer and then you just watch them grow up,” said Cody Anderson, whose son Colten is going into 5th grade. “It’s just one of those things as a parent, it’s bittersweet.”

Many parents shared in that bittersweet feeling, but for the most part, students were ready to get into the swing of things and catch up with their friends and teachers.

“My teacher said she had a snow cone machine, so I’m looking forward to using the snow cone machine,” said 5th grader Jordan Gibbons.

This school year marks the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that kids will start the year without having to wear a mask.

An optional mask policy is still in place.

“As a second grader, you’re 7, 8 years old. Well, 2.5 years ago they were going to school, they were in a virtual setting, so it was different for them,” said Ed Dixon, the school principal. “It’s an awesome opportunity to be able to smile, see the facial gestures, it means a lot.”

Dixon says every year they focus on 3 R’s – being ready, respectful, and responsible.

This year, they’re adding relationship building between students themselves, as well as students and staff.

Other schools in Kentucky were also supposed to start this week, but many have now pushed back their start dates after historic flooding devastated the region almost two weeks ago.

