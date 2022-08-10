West Virginia State Superintendent switching roles

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch has been approved as the Superintendent of West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.

The job switch is effective immediately, officials say.

The position change was approved unanimously by the State Board of Education Wednesday afternoon.

No word on who will take over as interim State Superintendent.

After the approval, the State Board of Education went into executive session.

West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind is in Romney, West Virginia in the Eastern panhandle.

