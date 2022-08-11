4th Avenue intersection briefly blocked following hit-and-run
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The intersection of 4th Avenue and 6th Street in Huntington was blocked by emergency crews Thursday afternoon following a hit-and-run, according to Huntington Police.
Huntington Police, Cabell EMS and members of the Huntington Fire Department all responded to the scene.
Crews say a pedestrian was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The intersection has since reopened.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.