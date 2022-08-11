4th Avenue intersection briefly blocked following hit-and-run

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The intersection of 4th Avenue and 6th Street in Huntington was blocked by emergency crews Thursday afternoon following a hit-and-run, according to Huntington Police.

Huntington Police, Cabell EMS and members of the Huntington Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Crews say a pedestrian was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection has since reopened.

