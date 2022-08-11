4th Avenue intersection briefly blocked following hit-and-run

Crews say a pedestrian was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Crews say a pedestrian was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The intersection of 4th Avenue and 6th Street in Huntington was blocked by emergency crews Thursday afternoon following a hit-and-run, according to Huntington Police.

Huntington Police, Cabell EMS and members of the Huntington Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Crews say a pedestrian was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection has since reopened.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says it appears the woman died of natural causes, but they’re waiting on autopsy...
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days
Emergency crews respond to Route 2 in Cabell County after a head-on crash involving a semi and...
Head-on crash involving 18-wheeler, pickup truck
Police arrive at the scene of a reported shooting along Charleston's west side.
Juvenile shot twice on Charleston’s west side
Deputies say hundreds of grams of drugs were seized during a traffic stop Tuesday.
Deputies seize hundreds of grams of drugs during traffic stop
Police need your help finding a man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting at an...
Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting incident

Latest News

A man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison, including for a stabbing that happened...
Man sentenced to 25 years for stabbing and other charges
The accident happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and 9th Avenue.
Pileup blocks road in Huntington
West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW)
CRW Airport: Pilot/crew shortages affecting ability to launch new routes
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Mold discovered in 5 rooms at Dingess Elementary