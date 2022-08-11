CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brush fire spawns ‘firenado,’ ‘smokenado’

As firefighters tackle a brush fire, a pair of fire phenomena are caught on camera. (CNN, KABC, EL PASO FIRE DEPARTMENT, EL PASO WATER, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE PD)
By Jeremy Roth
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GORMAN, Calif. (CNN) - Hot, dry and windy conditions combined at the site of an already challenging brush fire to reveal two intense and rare fire phenomena.

A serious situation turned surreal in Southern California when firefighters witnessed a “firenado” and a “smokenado” spawned from the same brush fire.

The brush fire, called the Sam Fire, started near Gorman, California, and quickly spread to nearly 150 acres. No structures were threatened, but more than 200 firefighters fought the blaze.

Strong winds whipped wisps of flames into a whirling inferno known as a “firenado.”

The funnel of fire continued to churn, visually charting the movement of the winds with flames.

Eventually, the blaze was brought under control.

The strong winds continued creating yet another wildfire phenomenon: a towering “smokenado” that reached upward into the sky.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says it appears the woman died of natural causes, but they’re waiting on autopsy...
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days
Emergency crews respond to Route 2 in Cabell County after a head-on crash involving a semi and...
Head-on crash involving 18-wheeler, pickup truck
Police arrive at the scene of a reported shooting along Charleston's west side.
Juvenile shot twice on Charleston’s west side
Police need your help finding a man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting at an...
Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting incident
Deputies say hundreds of grams of drugs were seized during a traffic stop Tuesday.
Deputies seize hundreds of grams of drugs during traffic stop

Latest News

FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Armed subject tried to breach FBI HQ in Cincinnati, standoff underway
Lying in the middle of the cave, the kids had found Abby.
AMAZING: Dog missing for months reunited with family after spelunkers find her in cave
John French, the man behind it, started collecting the moist towelettes 30 years ago, and it...
Moist Towelette Museum: One of the quirkiest collections you’ll see
Scioto County Junior Fair
Scioto County Junior Fair
Emergency sirens fixed after failing during shelter in place order