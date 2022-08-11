CRW Airport: Pilot/crew shortages affecting ability to launch new routes

West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW)
West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Airline pilot and crew shortages are having an impact on airports across the country, including smaller airports in our region.

In a release Thursday, West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) officials say they’re concerned they will be holding on to a recent grant they received longer than they wish.

CRW was one of 25 airports last week that received a grant from the Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP).

According to an airport release, the grant would help attract service to either Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) or Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Texas.

“While CRW does not currently have service to either airport, the SCASDP grant will help make the opportunity more attractive to airlines. New service and routes are decided solely by airline network planners,” a release from the airport states.

Dominque Ranieri, the airport’s assistant director and COO, released the following statement: “So while we are very hopeful that we can start up services to either IAH or DFW very soon, we still have to consider all the factors that the airlines are dealing with, including pilot and crew shortages, as well as equipment shortages. So, it may be a while before you see those flights available when searching for your flight out of CRW.”

According to the airport, it was able to attract service to Orlando International Airport (MCO) on Spirit Airlines with the support of a SCASDP grant. That service started years after receiving the SCASDP grant.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says it appears the woman died of natural causes, but they’re waiting on autopsy...
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days
Emergency crews respond to Route 2 in Cabell County after a head-on crash involving a semi and...
Head-on crash involving 18-wheeler, pickup truck
Police arrive at the scene of a reported shooting along Charleston's west side.
Juvenile shot twice on Charleston’s west side
Deputies say hundreds of grams of drugs were seized during a traffic stop Tuesday.
Deputies seize hundreds of grams of drugs during traffic stop
Police need your help finding a man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting at an...
Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting incident

Latest News

A man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison, including for a stabbing that happened...
Man sentenced to 25 years for stabbing and other charges
Crews say a pedestrian was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
4th Avenue intersection briefly blocked following hit-and-run
The accident happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and 9th Avenue.
Pileup blocks road in Huntington
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Mold discovered in 5 rooms at Dingess Elementary