CRW Airport: Pilot/crew shortages affecting ability to launch new routes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Airline pilot and crew shortages are having an impact on airports across the country, including smaller airports in our region.

In a release Thursday, West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) officials say they’re concerned they will be holding on to a recent grant they received longer than they wish.

CRW was one of 25 airports last week that received a grant from the Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP).

According to an airport release, the grant would help attract service to either Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) or Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Texas.

“While CRW does not currently have service to either airport, the SCASDP grant will help make the opportunity more attractive to airlines. New service and routes are decided solely by airline network planners,” a release from the airport states.

Dominque Ranieri, the airport’s assistant director and COO, released the following statement: “So while we are very hopeful that we can start up services to either IAH or DFW very soon, we still have to consider all the factors that the airlines are dealing with, including pilot and crew shortages, as well as equipment shortages. So, it may be a while before you see those flights available when searching for your flight out of CRW.”

According to the airport, it was able to attract service to Orlando International Airport (MCO) on Spirit Airlines with the support of a SCASDP grant. That service started years after receiving the SCASDP grant.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.