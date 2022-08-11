Emergency sirens fixed after failing during shelter in place order

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Repairs have been made to two emergency sirens officials say did not activate during a recent shelter in place order.

The first siren that did not sound is located near the South Charleston Fire Department. The second, is positioned across the road at the Clearon Plant, says Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman

Both sirens have since been fixed.

Sigman tells WSAZ.com supply chain issues caused repairs to be ‘backed up.’

Even though those sirens didn’t activate, Sigman says the county’s KC Ready App and local media did a good job relaying information to the public.

The shelter in place order was issued after a 30-gallon tank of chlorinated dry bleach tablets leaked, creating a light haze and smell.

Kanawha County has more than 50 sirens throughout the county.

