Four Lawrence County School systems to receive security enhancement funding

By Joseph Payton
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Four schools is Lawrence County have been awarded state funding to enhance school safety. Chesapeake, Fairland, Rock Hill are all receiving $150,000 and and the Lawrence County Joint Vocational School is receiving $50,000 as part of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s K-12 Safety Grant Program.

“Each summer, you’re checking your door locks, your entries, your protocols for visitors checking in and out of your building,” said Chesapeake Local Schools Superintendent Doug Hale.

The Chesapeake school system is receiving $50,000 for each of its three schools, totaling $150,000 to improve safety and security.

“We have security cameras on sight at all three buildings. We have a key program, and visitors have to be buzzed in, so there is some accountability there,” Hale said.

With an additional chunk of change to spend on safety measures, Hale says they plan to update the camera system, and add more cameras to make sure blind spots are covered.

“Our sheriff’s department, our deputies will be going in our buildings. They have different key passes that they’ll be checking different exits and entries throughout the day, which we’re really excited about,” Hale said.

In a time when heartbreaking tragedies happen far too often inside schools, Hale says that prevention is key.

“Kids come first, absolutely, one and all. We want them to feel safe when they get on that bus, when they pull in our parking lot, and to get them home safely as well,” Hale said.

