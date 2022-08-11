Man sentenced to 25 years for stabbing and other charges

A man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison, including for a stabbing that happened...
A man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison, including for a stabbing that happened last February in Ashland, Kentucky.(Ashland Police Department)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison, including for a stabbing that happened last February in Ashland.

Paul D. Gower III, who’s in his early 20s, was sentenced on attempted murder and robbery charges, according to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office.

Gower also was sentenced for attacking a jailer and for a previous possession of drugs charge, the Commonwealth Attorney’s office says.

The stabbing incident happened in the parking lot of the Bruce Apartments in Ashland. Investigators said the victim was a taxi driver who picked up a customer. He suffered serious injuries.

